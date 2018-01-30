The smell from Bonduelle: Company apologizes for odour at Tecumseh plant
Problem traced to faulty equipment at waste-water lagoon system
An unpleasant odour coming from the Bonduelle vegetable processing plant in Tecumseh, Ont., is leading to complaints, prompting an apology from the company.
People who live near the plant have grown used to various smells, depending on the time of year, but residents have spoke out because this time the odour is unpleasant.
Nancy Vigeant, general manager of the nearby Carrots N' Dates restaurant, said it's hard to explain.
"There's definitely a smell in the air. On certain days, like definitely on humid days and stuff like that for sure, but other than that, I think we're far enough away that we don't get too much of it. I kind of do avoid it, like on days where I drive in and I can smell it from my car, that day for sure I will be driving. I won't be walking."
Robert Anderson, vice-president of operations for Bonduelle, spoke with Chris dela Torre on Thursday on CBC Radio's Afternoon Drive.
He said the company began hearing from neighbours this week.
"We started to get complaints that we had a different odour, a very pungent, strong odour. Not an earthy odour, not a vegetable smell odour. So at that point, we were able to determine that we had a problem and we had to act quickly."
The problem was traced to malfunctioning equipment at Bonduelle's waste-water lagoon system, he said.
LISTEN: Robert Anderson of Bonduelle on Afternoon Drive
"When these two aerators malfunctioned, it happened to be in one zone of the lagoon, so that stagnation is where the odour was coming from," said Anderson.
He said the company has made efforts in recent years to improve its operations to reduce odours and is "disappointed and discouraged" about the current situation.
"As a company, we understand the importance of, and strive to be a good corporate citizen and a neighbour, so we apologize for this inconvenience," he said.
With files from Afternoon Drive
