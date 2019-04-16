Police announce 'bolo' partnership to find Windsor's most wanted
Mohamud Hagi is wanted for the 2007 murder of Luis Acosta-Escobar
Windsor police announced a partnership Tuesday with the 'Bolo Program' to find one of Windsor's most wanted.
The program aims to use social media and technology to make sure communities are 'on the lookout' for Canada's most wanted.
BOLO: In law enforcement, 'bolo' is an acronym that stands for 'be on the lookout'
In Windsor, Mohamud Hagi is wanted for the 2007 murder of Luis Acosta-Escobar, with a reward offered up to $60,000.
Windsor Police Services board fronts $10,000 of that reward, with the Bolo Program kicking in the other $50,000.
The amplification program means that "millions of Canadians will view the Hagi most wanted notice as they read the news, check social media feeds or simply walk or drive past posted signage," according to a release from WPS.
A spokesperson for Bolo urged Hagi to turn himself in. Windsor police are also asking the Somali-Canadian community to be especially alert in looking for Hagi.
With files from Dale Molnar
