Boil water advisory expanded
Users urged to boil water for one minute
Thousands of customers of the Wheatley Water System are being asked to boil their water before drinking.
The warning was issued by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit.
It includes the waterline system users - 3rd Concession Waterline Assoc., 3rd and 4th Concession Waterline Assoc., KOA Waterline Assoc., Richardson Sideroad Waterline Assoc., Tecumseh Road Waterline Assoc., Tilbury Townline Waterline Assoc., Cedar Inn Waterline Assoc. and the Leamington (Wheatley) Distribution System.
Abnormal water sampling results
Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the health unit's medical officer of health, said the advisory has been issued because bacteria has shown up in tests of the water. No illnesses have been reported.
Customers are being asked to us bottled water, or water brought to a hard boil for one minute before being used for consumption, infant feeding, or food and ice preparation.
This advisory expands an advisory for Tilbury area customers of the same distribution system issued yesterday.
For more information, customers can contact the Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission at (519) 436-0119.
