Boil water advisory in effect for area of Leamington

A boil water advisory has been issued for some in the Leamington area.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the advisory is in place until further notice.

It affects residents on the north and south side of Mersea Road 10, between Highway 77 and Kent Road 1, those living between 958 and 1018 Mersea Road 12, and those living on Kent Road 1 between 949 and 1019.

About 50 homes are affected, according to the health unit and the Union Water System is hand delivering notices house to house.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The health unit is asking residents to use bottled water or water brought to a hard boil for one minute to be used for drinking or for food and ice.

More information about what to do can be found on the health unit's website here.

