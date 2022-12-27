Boil water advisory lifted in Lakeshore

The Town of Lakeshore lifted a boil water advisory on Monday.

The advisory was issued on Friday for residents of the area north of Lakeshore Road 301, east of Tremblay Beach Conservation Area, and west of the Thames River, including Lighthouse Cove, Crystal Beach, Laforet Beach, and Couture Beach.

The advisory was put into effect following a watermain break, impacting 550 properties.

"We appreciate everyone's patience throughout the boil water advisory," said Krystal Kalbol, Lakeshore's corporate leader – Operations, in a press statement Monday. "We'd also like to thank all of our dedicated staff who responded to the watermain break and ensured residents were notified."

The town said the advisory is being lifted after two sets of samples taken Dec. 24 and 25 "showed no signs of harmful microorganisms."

More from CBC Windsor: