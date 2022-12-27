Boil water advisory lifted in Lakeshore
Advisory put in place by town on Friday
The Town of Lakeshore lifted a boil water advisory on Monday.
The advisory was issued on Friday for residents of the area north of Lakeshore Road 301, east of Tremblay Beach Conservation Area, and west of the Thames River, including Lighthouse Cove, Crystal Beach, Laforet Beach, and Couture Beach.
The advisory was put into effect following a watermain break, impacting 550 properties.
"We appreciate everyone's patience throughout the boil water advisory," said Krystal Kalbol, Lakeshore's corporate leader – Operations, in a press statement Monday. "We'd also like to thank all of our dedicated staff who responded to the watermain break and ensured residents were notified."
The town said the advisory is being lifted after two sets of samples taken Dec. 24 and 25 "showed no signs of harmful microorganisms."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?