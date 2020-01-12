Boil water advisory issued for Wheatley Water System cancelled

The boil water advisory for all Wheatley Water System users has been lifted as of Saturday afternoon.

The warning had previously been issued by both the Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) and Chatham-Kent Public Health last week because bacteria had shown up in tests of the water.

CK Public Health says tests conducted at the Ontario Water Testing Centre from water samples taken on January 7, 8 and 9, 2020 were "satisfactory."

The WECHU said water now meets drinking water quality standards and that staff will continue to work closely with public health officials in Chatham-Kent to make sure users are notified of any water quality changes.

There was first an advisory for the Tilbury-area customers of the same distribution system issued on Tuesday, but that was then expanded to include all Wheatley Water System consumers on Wednesday.

The advisory included the waterline system users - 3rd Concession Waterline Assoc., 3rd and 4th Concession Waterline Assoc., KOA Waterline Assoc., Richardson Sideroad Waterline Assoc., Tecumseh Road Waterline Assoc., Tilbury Townline Waterline Assoc., Cedar Inn Waterline Assoc. and the Leamington (Wheatley) Distribution System.