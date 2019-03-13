Boeing 737 Max 8 jets fly to Windsor hours after being banned

Three Boeing 737 Max 8 airplanes—all belonging to Sunwing Airlines—departed Toronto and landed at the Windsor International Airport Wednesday, hours after the plane model was banned from the airspace in Canada.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 was involved in a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash this past weekend, which killed all 157 people on board.

Sunwing 9001, 9002 and 9003 left at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. All three flights arrived at YQG by 7:36 p.m., according to FlightAware.

On Wednesday morning, Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters that Canada is grounding the aircraft and banning the jet from entering its airspace until further notice.

"This safety notice restricts commercial passenger flights from any air operator, both domestic and foreign, of the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft from arriving, departing or overflying Canadian airspace," he said.

When CBC News reached out to Windsor International Airport before the last flight landed, a staff member confirmed they were aware the aircraft was its way.

However, no one was available to comment as to why the aircraft was headed for Windsor.

CBC News has reached out to Sunwing Airlines and Transport Canada for an explanation. Officials were not immediately available for comment Wednesday.