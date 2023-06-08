Body of female found in west Windsor field, police say
Police say they have discovered the body of a woman in a west Windsor field. The body was found near Huron Church Road in a forested area of Northway Avenue, according to authorities.
Authorities have been on scene near a forested area on Northway Ave.
The body was found in the area of Northway Avenue, near Manitoba Street and Malden Road, according to police.
Authorities have been near a forested area close to Huron Church Road since Tuesday.
Police say the discovery was made after an extensive ground search, and with the help of the Ontario Provincial Police canine unit.
An autopsy has been completed to try to determine the individual's identity and exact cause of death. However, police have not released those results.
Police say more information should be available in the coming days.