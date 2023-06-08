Content
Windsor

Body of female found in west Windsor field, police say

Police say they have discovered the body of a woman in a west Windsor field. The body was found near Huron Church Road in a forested area of Northway Avenue, according to authorities.

Authorities have been on scene near a forested area on Northway Ave.

Two people in white forensics suits stand in front of a police van.
The body was found near a forested area near Huron Church Road, according to authorities. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

The body was found in the area of Northway Avenue, near Manitoba Street and Malden Road, according to police.

Authorities have been near a forested area close to Huron Church Road since Tuesday.

Police say the discovery was made after an extensive ground search, and with the help of the Ontario Provincial Police canine unit.

Three police cruisers behind a sign that says "road closed."
Windsor police were first on the scene near a field in west Windsor on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

An autopsy has been completed to try to determine the individual's identity and exact cause of death. However, police have not released those results.

Police say more information should be available in the coming days.

