A 'little slice of heaven' will soon be gone as Detroit riverfront landmark gets demolished
Boblo Island ferries used to dock at the nearly 100-year-old building
Andrew Dean Russell says the Detroit Harbor Terminal Building provided the best view of Detroit and Windsor.
The Detroit-based photographer is upset its owners are tearing it down.
Russell says he's been able to capture some of his "most beautiful views" of the area from above its rooftop.
"For Detroit, it's like a little slice of heaven," he said. "I mean, you've got Windsor on the right, you've got Detroit on the left, the Ambassador Bridge completing the image."
"It's great for sunrises because the sun pops right up over that east side on the river there. It's beautiful."
The nearly 100-year-old building sits along Detroit's riverfront — just west of the Ambassador Bridge from the Windsor viewpoint — and has sat vacant for roughly 20 years. It was primarily used as a large warehouse. It's unknown at this time what the land may be used for.
Famed American architect Albert Kahn designed the building. He's also known locally for structures such as Windsor's historic Walker Power Building.
The Detroit Harbor Terminal Building was also commonly referred to as the Boblo boat building because it's where Boblo Island ferries docked at.
The Boblo boat dock was right there, says Russell — so people have fond memories of that — but he also says there's another layer of history for families connected to people who worked in the building.
A lot of people may see it as an eyesore now, but even in its decaying state, I see this thing of beauty.- Andrew Dean Russell, photographer
"I'm fascinated with the history that surrounds it. It's dark, decrepit. There's leaks and crumbles of concrete everywhere. Obviously, it's a decaying building. You try to envision what used to go on there.
"A lot of people may see it as an eyesore now, but even in its decaying state, I see this thing of beauty."
Marlee Robinson, with the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario's Windsor/Essex Branch, says the demolition means another disappearing landmark for Detroit's skyline.
"There was a time when Tiger Stadium could be seen from our side of the water and it would evoke memories of attending a game with a family member, or Joe Louis Arena which would bring back memories of a special concert or hockey game."
Robinson says many southwestern Ontario residents took the boat from the Boblo dock in Amherstburg to the island.
"Seeing the building at the waterfront evokes memories of sweltering summer days waiting in line to ride rides or grabbing an ice cream from one of the many concessions."
