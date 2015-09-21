Boblo Island set to receive fire truck as part of fire protection plan

Residents of Boblo Island will soon have a fire truck stationed nearby in case of emergencies.

Amherstburg councillors passed the motion unanimously at Monday night's meeting, allowing for total expenses up to $52,000 to transfer an existing surplus fire truck for use on the island.

Coun. Michael Prue said residents can expect the truck on the island within the next 30 days, though he added there are some logistical issues they need to resolve first.

There are currently two ferries that transport passengers and cargo to Boblo Island. The smaller of the two boats is approximately 71 years old and is unable to transport the truck itself.

The larger — and newer boat — has been out of service for approximately 14 weeks.

Prue said the larger ferry is expected to return to commission sometime next week, but added that the boat sits higher in the water.

"It will scrape the bottom of the fire truck, just as it did to a lot of cars, [mine] included," said Prue.

According to Prue, the truck heading to the island is approximately 24 years old, and only has one year left of service in which it can be insured.

"Then there may be another fire truck that's coming, due for the same thing," said Prue, adding that firefighters can travel to the island via ferry, "as long as they have … something to hop into when they get there."

A small hut will also be constructed to store the fire truck.

Prue said residents won't have to wait long for the hut, as the structure will be pre-fabricated, will cost approximately $12,000 and will likely take no more than a day to construct.