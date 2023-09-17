Historical Boblo Island is getting a big makeover

Bois Blanc Island, more commonly known as Boblo Island, is undergoing a massive makeover.

The developer of the island, Amico Infrastructures, is planning on turning it into a resort-style residential community.

"The focus is more on making sure that there are certain resort elements for the individuals who live here," said Cindy Prince, vice president of development for Amico's properties division.

As part of that resort-style life, Amico is constructing pickleball and tennis courts next to the ferry dock.

A new restaurant is also part of the plans, says Prince, and they're finalizing drawings.

The ferry, which runs every 20 minutes and for 24 hours a day, is made available for island residents at a rough cost of $5,000 per year.

Cindy Prince, centre, showing other residents of Bois Blanc Island the homes their future neighbours would be living in. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

But the biggest part of Amico's plans for the island, according to Prince, is better featuring its natural habitat.

"In the centre of the island, there's a natural habitat area that will experience reforestation," she said.

"The interior lots will back onto what, over the fullness of time, will become a forested natural area for the many animals, reptiles and so on that have always been on Boblo Island."

Walking trails through the forested area in the middle of the island and a white sand beach are also being discussed, Prince said.

The island used to be home to the Boblo Island Amusement Park, which closed in 1993.

Prince says some of the original buildings, such as the dance hall and the theater building, have been preserved and will be eventually reused.

No affordable housing on the island

The cheapest semi-detached house on the island is listed at $958,900.

Lots where houses are not yet built are also available for sale, with the cheapest being available for $392,000.

Prince says there are no affordable housing homes on the island and she doesn't see that ever changing.

"The reality is if you're living on an island and you're paying for the provision of a ferry service, beaches, marinas, restaurants and the private nature of the island, I don't think it's realistic to think that this is ever going to be an affordable development," she said.

An empty lot where a house will be built on Bois Blanc Island. The house will cost at least $1.5 million, according to Amico. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

However, Prince says Amico has developed other pieces of land in Amherstburg that provide affordable housing units.

Amico will also provide affordable housing in Leamington, she says, after the municipality accepted their proposal in August to tear down the former Leamington District High School building and replace it with 305 units.

Island and mainland residents approve

Many island residents say they enjoy life there.

"It's kind of like an exclusive community; a gated community," said Robert Luckino.

"You have a ferry [that's] very safe, great water views, lots of wildlife, rabbits, wild turkeys and deer."

Luckino says the island has historical significance as well.

A model semi-detached townhouse on Bois Blanc Island. This is one of the future homes that will be constructed on empty lots elsewhere on the island. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

The island was a staging point for local British and Indigenous forces to surprise American troops on a ship bound for Detroit in the early stages of the War of 1812.

Soon afterwards, the British captured Fort Detroit without firing a single shot.

It's not just island residents who are pleased to see more development.

One resident on the mainland is also happy to hear it.

"I think that would be great for our community," says Amherstburg resident Heather Franklin, who says Amico's plans could also increase tourism.

"We don't really have a beach here, so I think that would be good for the members of our community."