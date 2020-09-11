Boblo condo official fuming over lack of face mask enforcement

The former president of the Harbourview Condominium Association on Boblo Island is frustrated with Amherstburg's bylaw enforcement division.

Peter Dunn said a bylaw enforcement officer told him there was little he could do about a teen who refused to wear a face mask in the lobby of the condo, something mandatory under the town's face covering bylaw.

"When I talked to him, he said, 'Well, here's what'll happen. We'll have to call him and we'll ask him if he was wearing a mask. If he says he was, then there's nothing we can do,'" Dunn said.

"I said, then why do we pass a bylaw? We might as well tear down all the signs that we've got. He said, 'If you do you will get a fine,'" said Dunn, who says the condo has had to put up signs requiring face masks in common areas as per the bylaw.

Harbourview Condos on Boblo Island. (Peter Dunn)

Dunn said the bylaw officer told him if the person has health issues — which they don't have to prove — they don't have to wear a mask.

"That's wrong. How many people need to die in a nursing home down here for this to happen," said Dunn.

The alleged incident happened last Saturday and the bylaw officer didn't come to investigate until Tuesday. It's not clear whether the officer has done any follow up. Dunn said they have video proof of the incident but the bylaw officer refused to see it.

Dunn is frustrated because he says there are four people with cancer, including himself, who have compromised immune systems and live in the building. Dunn said two residents have already died of COVID-19 so protecting the residents is paramount.

A sign requiring face masks hangs in the lobby of the Habourview Condos on Boblo Island. (Peter Dunn)

"When you see people die firsthand, this isn't a game anymore," he said.

Dunn has taken the issue up with town councillor Michael Prue who lives on the island. He is vowing to bring the issue of enforcement up at Monday's council meeting.

"I'm disappointed because we were assured that the bylaw would would have some teeth and that the staff would go out and enforce it, and this is the first case that I know of where enforcement was requested and declined," Prue said.

CBC News has reached out to licensing officer Katrina DiGiovanni but have not received a response.