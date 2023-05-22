Bob Pedler, icon in Windsor real estate, dies

An "icon" and mentor in Windsor real estate died Thursday at age 92.

Robert "Bob" Pedler, founder and president of Bob Pedler Real Estate, died of complications arising from surgery.

"He had a good life," said his son, Dave Pedler. "He (was) a real icon, a fantastic mentor to look up to."

Nicknamed "Mr. South Windsor" for his work developing the city's south end in the 1950s and 1960s, Pedler was an active member of the industry and serviced as presidents of both the Ontario and Canadian Real Estate Associations. He was a member of the Canadian delegation on the United Nations Commission on Human Settlement.

Robert "Bob" Pedler, a Windsor real estate leader, died on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at age 92. (Provided by Families First)

"He flew all over the world and there's different people from different professions within the real estate industry (and) I believe they were trying to make up plans for housing and development," Dave Pedler said, recalling the interesting stories his father would tell him of his travels.

"I can remember him telling some of the stories, he got to see quite a bit of the world with that appointment."

Pedler was a founding chairman of the Save the Spirit of Windsor Engine 5588 and a founding member of Windsor Crime Stoppers. He was twice the president of the Windsor-Detroit International Freedom Festival.

Pedler is remembered by friends as "synonymous" with real estate in the city and unfailingly generous with his time and advice.

"It's a very, very sad day in the real estate business," said Joan Charette, a friend and colleague in Windsor real estate.

Charette said she remembers a lesson Pedler taught her early in her career, though she didn't work for him: the importance of sitting around the kitchen table and understanding the perspectives of both buyers and sellers.

"He's such a champion of the industry and made so many positive changes all through his career and a very generous soul. What a wonderful man. It's a great loss."

Pedler received the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013 for his service to the community.

Anyone today can look around Windsor and see Pedler's mark on the city, Dave Pedler said: His father worked on Southwood Lakes, among many other projects, builds and developments.

Always a family man, Pedler worked with sons Greig and Dave and daughter-in-law Mary Catherine to build the family business to success over nearly 50 years.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Families First, 3260 Dougall Avenue. A funeral will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24.