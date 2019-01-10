Former Kingsville fire chief Bob Kissner dealing with new charges

The lawyer for former Kingsville fire chief Bob Kissner was in court again Tuesday morning regarding Kissner's new charges.

Kissner is facing one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference in relation to a person under the age of 16.

No other details on the charges are available. Kissner turned himself into police on March 1 to face the new charges.

The case has been put over until May 8 for further disclosure.

On April 16, the former fire chief will be back in court to hear a judge's decision for a previous trial.

He was in court for 17 counts of sex offence charges, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual interference.