Former Kingsville fire chief Bob Kissner dealing with new charges
Windsor

Bob Kissner is facing more sexual assault charges.

Kissner has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

Dale Molnar · CBC News ·
Former Kingsville fire chief Bob Kissner will be in court April 16 for a decision in a previous sexual assault trial. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The lawyer for former Kingsville fire chief Bob Kissner was in court again Tuesday morning regarding Kissner's new charges.

Kissner is facing one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference in relation to a person under the age of 16.

No other details on the charges are available. Kissner turned himself into police on March 1 to face the new charges.

The case has been put over until May 8 for further disclosure.

On April 16, the former fire chief will be back in court to hear a judge's decision for a previous trial.

He was in court for 17 counts of sex offence charges, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual interference. 

