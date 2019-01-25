Former fire chief Kissner testifies there were no signs alleged victims were uncomfortable

Former Kingsville fire chief Bob Kissner took the stand Friday for his defence against 17 sex offence charges, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual interference.

There is a publication ban in place to protect the identity of the alleged victims.

Kissner answered questions from his lawyer Ken Marley, going through each of eight complainants' testimonies — either denying occurrences happened or saying there wasn't any indication the complainant was uncomfortable.

Out of the eight complainants, seven of them claim they had interactions with Kissner while he was a fire chief. Four of the seven people were minors at the time these cases allegedly happened, and three of them were adult men.

Bob Kissner retired from being a fire chief in 2017. Before he was fire chief, he was a teacher. (CBC News)

For one of the complainant who was a minor, Kissner testified he was invited to touch the boy's butt and genitals.

The former fire chief said in court that "there was no indication he was uncomfortable with what was going on."

The cases with the four minors had similar circumstances, where it's alleged the events took place either at Kissner's home or at the fire station. And the events usually involved an offer of a bath, time in Kissner's hot tub or a massage.

Kissner reiterated multiple times during his testimony that he would be upset if he knew the activity was upsetting the other person.

Before Kissner's time as a fire chief, he was a teacher at a school, where he was once investigated for events involving one of the eight complainants.

Kissner argued on the stand he had never done anything more than hug, tousle hair and give pats on the back.

He said he didn't do much to the female students because "it wasn't as acceptable."

He continued to teach at the school until 1995.

Kissner will be cross-examined on Wednesday.