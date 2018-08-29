Boater charged after two men spend night stranded on island in Lake St. Clair

A Wallaceburg man is facing charges following last week's near drowning in Chatham-Kent.

OPP say two men went boating in the Escarte Channel last Wednesday after a day of consuming alcohol.

One man fell into Lake St. Clair at about 11 p.m., prompting the other man to jump in after him. Neither were wearing a life jacket.

OPP Const. Jay Denorer said the boat got away from the man as he was trying to rescue his friend, but eventually he was able to pull his friend back to shore of St. Anne's Island.

"They're very lucky," said Denorer. "If it wasn't for his friend, he wouldn't be around today."

Denorer said the man who rescued his friend spent the night yelling for help, eventually swimming to land to find help once the sun came up.

Walpole Island First Nation Police, Chatham-Kent Police Service and Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services responded to the near drowning complaint at around 6:30 a.m.

The injured man was sent to hospital in serious condition, but has since improved and has been released.

OPP say the boat's 35-year old owner is charged with failing to take all reasonable steps to ensure boating safety.

Denorer said the situation never would have happened if the men were wearing their life jackets and had proper safety equipment on board.