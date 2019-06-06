Watch how — rain or shine — the big ships on the Detroit River get their mail

With waves crashing over the bow of his 14-metre boat, Capt. Sam Buchanan and his crew were alongside a freighter and a giant cargo ship the length of two football fields, with a tiny bucket dangling off the edge.

Inside that bucket? The mail.

Buchanan skips the J.W. Westcott II, a boat that delivers mail, parcels and everything from flowers to cookies for the people on board the ships that pass through the Detroit River.

And despite the challenges he and the crew face — they nearly always see the delivery through to the end.

50,000+ deliveries but how many misses?

The skipper said he has instilled in his crew the true value of what they do: bringing the outside world to these ships.

"We certainly connect folks that are on ships to their home and to the rest of the world," said Buchanan.

The J.W. Wescott II delivers mail and parcels to ships that use the Detroit River along the Canada-U.S. border. (Submitted by Captain Neil Schultheiss)

Some days those deliveries are easier than others. A recent trip saw their boat battling wind blowing around 65 kilometres an hour as the bucket was thrown down.

"I've made about 50,000 deliveries in my career and I've only failed at one or two because of weather, but we know how important it is for the men and women on those ships to get their stuff."

A life dream

Buchanan has been doing this for over 30 years, a career he forged through shear ambition and peskiness.

Growing up in the shadow of the Ambassador Bridge, he watched the boat make deliveries and decided he needed to be a part of it.

A look inside the J.W. Wescott II as it drops off a delivery on the Detroit River. (Submitted by Captain Neil Schultheiss)

"I started bugging them for a job and when I turned 18, got out of high school, they gave me a part-time job," said Buchanan.

Capturing the moments

The trips are at times, documented online — including the Instagram page DetroitCapt and YouTube page, fittingly titled BoatNerd.

Both are run by Capt. Neil Schultheiss who mounts GoPros on the boat and sometimes flies a drone up above.

"You're getting a whole new perspective of the world," said Buchanan, who said even as someone who skips the boat, it brings views he could never see.

"It's pretty cool to honestly see it."