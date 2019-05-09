OPP reminding boaters to wear a life jacket
The operator and lone occupant of a boat was thrown into Lake Erie Wednesday afternoon.
A boat capsized Wednesday around 3 p.m.
The 26-year-old from Leamington was not wearing a life preserver, but made it to shore without injuries.
Ontario Provincial Police, Leamington Fire Services and Essex Windsor EMS all responded to the report of a capsized boat at Leamington Marina.
The OPP are cautioning people on the water to be aware of changing weather conditions and to always wear a life jacket.
