Boardwalk, observation tower upgrades coming to Point Pelee

Point Pelee is undergoing some upgrades throughout the winter.

The marsh boardwalk and observation tower are currently closed.

Come March 2019, visitors to the park will experience "rejuvenated" infrastructure, said Parks Canada.

The work will include replacing 500 metres of the boardwalk, with a new wood and metal design, installation of slip-resistant steps for the tower and renaturalization of marsh areas, to help the fish and turtle.

The improvements at Point Pelee are part of a $3-million Parks Canada project across all sites in Canada. (Tony Doucette/CBC)

The tip of the point is also getting a refresh, with a new 24-metre high observation tower, improved washrooms and shelter areas, plus a redesigned trail network.

Access to the tip remains accessible throughout the winter, but the road from the visitor centre to the tip is closed to vehicle traffic.

The upgrades are part of a $3-billion commitment by Parks Canada over five years for infrastructure improvements on their sites across Canada.