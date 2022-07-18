City is seeking board and committee applicants for next term. Here's how to apply

The city of Windsor has put out a call to interested residents who would like to apply for a citizen role on one of their agencies, boards or committees, otherwise known as their ABCs.

We looked into how to and what it takes to serve your city in this manner for anyone interested in taking on one of these roles.

How do I apply?

Each of the different entities one can apply for are listed on a city-run website. There residents can read through the different positions and what they might be best suited for when it comes to qualifications and time commitments.

"That's all laid out there for the public to review and see if there is a match in terms of what they are able to provide," city clerk Steve Vlachodimos said, adding that there is an application that goes with each profile.

"They can apply online or they can drop it off at city hall."

City clerk Steve Vlachodimos says there will be a second batch of applications late this year or early next year. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The deadline for people to get their applications in is Friday, Nov. 18. He said successful applicants should be in place by the end of the year.

What can I apply for?

These are the different entities people can apply for:

The committee of adjustment.

Development and heritage standing committee – Planning Act matters.

Development and heritage standing committee – Heritage matters.

Property standards committee.

Windsor accessibility advisory committee.

Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.

Windsor Police Services board of directors.

Windsor Public Library board of directors.

Windsor Detroit Tunnel board of directors.

YQG board of directors.

Windsor Licensing Commission.

Roseland Golf and Curling Club board of directors.

Windsor Utilities Commission.

Do I need any experience?

Vlachodimos says those that apply should have an interest in governance that will make the city better and can provide expertise or a different viewpoint than members of council.

"It just varies in terms of what life experiences you have or education. That's all taken into account."

Specific expertise would most certainly come in to play on the Development and Heritage standing committee that deals with Planning Act matters.

"You would definitely need some land use planning experience and expertise," he said.

How do I get picked?

Vlachodimos said the volunteers get picked during an appointment session with council members within a week or two of the beginning of the new term of council.

"[Council tries] to make the best fit in terms of who has the best skill set to match it with one of the 11 entities that have been listed so far," he said.

"They're also looking at diversity as well... so that's something that's also going to be taken into account."

Surprisingly, residency is not a requirement. Vlachodimos said that council got rid of the residency requirement a couple of terms ago.

"They want the best possible expertise," he said.

Why should I apply?

Massimo De Menech is a resident who has sat on the board for the WIndsor Public Library for the duration of this term of council. He stepped forward to do it because of what the library meant to him growing up.

"The public library downtown was always the place to go on a Sunday afternoon with my siblings and my parents," he said.

"I wanted to be able to contribute for future generations."

He said he thinks every citizen needs to be engaged and this is one way to do it.

"They need to be involved in the decisions that are being made in the community. They need to have their voices heard. They need to have their opinions looked at," he said.

"Many people in the city of Windsor feel their voices aren't being heard. This is an opportunity by accepting this call out from the city of windsor to apply for these positions," he said.

Will I be paid?

Some positions are paid, others are not. For example, the listing for the board of directors for the Roseland Golf and Curling Club and the airport are among the listings that say that board members will be compensated at the direction of council while other postings do not.

"Often times people do apply because they simply have a passion for municipal government and they want to contribute and share their expertise," Vlachodimos said.

How much work is it?

Different entities have different hours. For example, the committee of adjustment meets once a month for anywhere between 45 minutes and 1.5 hours while the Windsor Utilities Commission only meets five times per year.

Is this my only chance to apply?

No. Vlachodimos said there will be another batch of positions made available late this year or early next year.