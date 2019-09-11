2,500 Bluewater Power customers in Sarnia still without power

Approximately 2,500 Bluewater Power customers in Sarnia are still without electricity following storms in the area.

According to tweets published Wednesday, Bluewater crews initially began responding to power outages in Sarnia following an afternoon storm, before being pulled back until a second storm passed through the area. It started out with 5,000 customers without power.

We have to do a bit of switching - those that have power may lose it again for a little while - we apologize in advance for this inconvenience,but to get everyone back on safely, this is necessary —@BluewaterPower

"We will be back out and repairing damages as soon as humanly possible," reads an excerpt from a Bluewater tweet.

Sarnia residents reported downed power near Ontario Street, while Sarnia police issued a brief media release informing residents about flooding on "many local roads" as a result of heavy rainfall.

There are downed power lines lying across the road on Ontario St beside the Honda building <a href="https://t.co/6BvacovShd">pic.twitter.com/6BvacovShd</a> —@bulb232

Police said it will take "a couple of hours" for sewers to drain the excess water, adding that residents who don't need to drive should avoid doing so.