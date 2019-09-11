Skip to Main Content
2,500 Bluewater Power customers in Sarnia still without power
2,500 Bluewater Power customers in Sarnia still without power

Bluewater pulled back crews until a second storm in the area subsided

A snapshot of Bluewater Power's outage map. (Bluewater Power)

Approximately 2,500 Bluewater Power customers in Sarnia are still without electricity following storms in the area.

According to tweets published Wednesday, Bluewater crews initially began responding to power outages in Sarnia following an afternoon storm, before being pulled back until a second storm passed through the area. It started out with 5,000 customers without power.

"We will be back out and repairing damages as soon as humanly possible," reads an excerpt from a Bluewater tweet.

Sarnia residents reported downed power near Ontario Street, while Sarnia police issued a brief media release informing residents about flooding on "many local roads" as a result of heavy rainfall.

Police said it will take "a couple of hours" for sewers to drain the excess water, adding that residents who don't need to drive should avoid doing so. 

 

