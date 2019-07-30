Bluewater Health adds new Indigenous question at patient registration

This week, patients registering at Bluewater Health in Sarnia and Petrolia were asked a new question: "Would you like to self-identify as First Nations, Métis or Inuit?"

The question is being asked to allow the hospital to better serve Indigenous patients by referring them to Nikki George, Bluewater's Indigenous Patient Navigator — also a member of Kettle & Stony Point First Nation.

"Bluewater Health has been working for a number of years now with local [Indigenous] communities," said George. "Now that I've been here a year, I need access to these patients ... there really wasn't a great way of me [knowing] when Indigenous patients and families were here."

Until the question was added to registration, George primarily relied on hearing about Indigenous patients from members of their community.

A new questions has been added to the registration form at Bluewater Health in Sarnia and Petrolia this week, and it has to do with Indigenous identity. To understand why, we've reached Nikki George, the hospital's Indigenous Patient Navigator. 6:01

In a conversation with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre, George outlined the unique challenges Indigenous patients face. Tap the player above to hear more.

"Most would be coming with a past negative experience with health care," she said. "That's one of the biggest barriers ... feeling safe and that they're getting quality care just like everyone else."

Windsor Regional Hospital, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, Erie Shores Healthcare and the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance all currently ask a similar demographic question at registration. The London Health Sciences Centre does not.