Jet ski used to illegally transport 4 people across U.S. border, authorities say

Arrests have been made after four people illegally entered the U.S. on a jet ski through the St. Clair River, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

On Saturday, a jet ski carrying three people was spotted near the Blue Water Bridge international border crossing, CBP said in a media release on Tuesday. The vessel dropped off two passengers near Port Huron, Mich., and returned to Canada.

The passengers got in a vehicle that was then stopped by border patrol agents, according to CBP.

The passengers were identified as two men from Brazil, aged 34 and 35, while the driver was a 39-year-old American.

The passengers acknowledged they crossed into the country illegally, according to CBP.

Not long after this incident, authorities spotted what they say was the same jet ski dropping off two more passengers who were also Brazillian nationals, a 47-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman.

In the media release, CBP's Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley called the incident a "brazen attempt on a busy weekend without regard, or fear of our law-abiding community."

The cases of four people from Brazil accused of illegally entering the U.S. have been referred for prosecution, while the driver of the vehicle was charged with unlawful transportation.

CBP says that the RCMP has also arrested two people in the case, and their investigation is ongoing.

CBC has reached out to the RCMP for comment.