25-year-old man charged after $3.5M in cocaine seized at Blue Water Bridge

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged after $3.5 million in cocaine was seized at Blue Water Bridge.

On March 31, a commercial truck driven by a man from Brampton, Ont. entered Canada at the bridge in Point Edward, Ont., Canada Border Services Agency said in a news release Wednesday.

The truck was sent for a secondary examination, during which officers found 62 kilograms of cocaine.

Canada Border Services Agency said officers arrested the driver and transferred him into the custody of Windsor detachment RCMP officers, who are performing an investigation.

The suspect is charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking. The man is expected to appear in Sarnia's Ontario Court of Justice on April 20.

