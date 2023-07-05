Blue Water Bridge closing U.S.-bound side until October for construction

The Blue Water Bridge connecting Point Edward with the U.S. closed its U.S.-bound lanes until the fall.

The bridge closed July 5 for rehabilitation work and it's expected to open Oct. 5.

In the meantime, the Canada-bound side of the bridge will remain open and become bi-directional "to minimize impact and disruption."

"The rehabilitation work is not expected to have significant traffic disruptions to travellers or to the local community," read a statement by the Federal Bridge Corporation.

The south and middle lanes of of the Canada-bound side will be open to those travelling from the U.S. to Canada, and the north lane for those travelling the opposite way.

Construction on the bridge means a dedicated lane for NEXUS and Free and Secure Trade program motorists as well as buses will not be available. Restrictions on wide loads will also come into effect to less than 3.35 meters.

"The Blue Water Bridge is an essential economic link between Canada and the United States," read the statement.

"This important project continues the commitment between The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited and the Michigan Department of Transportation to maintain and preserve the safety and reliability of the Blue Water Bridge."