Windsor musicians hit U.S. Billboard top 100 chart with rock single

Windsor rock duo The Blue Stones found its way onto the Billboard's chart for the top 100 mainstream rock songs with their single 'Black Holes (Solid Ground).'

Front man Tarek Jafar said it's the culmination of a lot of hard work.

"We've been a duo for a long time," said Jafar. "Officially since 2011."

The group recently started working with a label and management company called Entertainment One (eOne). The first project was to re-release this song, which the duo released on their own a few years ago.

"It just seemed like a lot of program directors really enjoyed 'Black Holes,' so it was nice to receive such a positive reception," said Jafar, adding the radio team at eOne "focuses intently" on pushing music to radio charts.

The Billboard ranking news came in about two weeks ago. And at first, the duo didn't believe it.

"It was kind of surreal," said Jafar. "We did not expect that to happen."

The hit song is Jafar's story of hitting the real world after graduating from university and his decision between choosing a solid career path — he's educated as a physiotherapist — or choosing the music world.

Jafar hopes their success will show other artists to keep pushing.

"It shows us that you can get out of Windsor and rep your city while still playing all over the map."

The band confirmed a tour is lined up for next year and they hope a Windsor stop is on the schedule. No details have been released.

Next for the band? Jafar said they want to get back in the studio.

"We have so many other songs we want to throw down. Let's do some more."

