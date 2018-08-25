A rescued blue jay has become the neighbourhood pet in Sarnia, Ont.

Jerry Relouw's neighbour found the bird injured about a month ago and helped mend its wing. Although you can't keep blue jays as pets, Relouw said they made a nest in her chicken coup so the bird could come and go as it pleased. But this week, he's gotten quite friendly.

"He usually comes and sits on my shoulder. I said 'I'm going to take a couple of selfies with him' and all of a sudden, he gets on my head and gets on my [Blue Jays] hat," Relouw said.

José, named after former Blue Jay right fielder José Bautisa, seems to be a fan of Relouw's. In the morning, the bird will keep close to him.

He even has a routine. He'll feed the bird, then pour it some water, where it will have a bath, take a drink and be on his way.

"When I go out in the morning, I go looking for him and within a few minutes, he's there," Relouw said.

When Relouw walks under trees, the bird will fly branch-to-branch to keep up with him.

"I think he's with me a lot because I'm retired, so I'm outside during the day and in the morning."

"Blue jays are a fairly aggressive bird. They're, kind of, known to be bullies with other birds, so maybe that's why. His nature isn't to be scared of you."