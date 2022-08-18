Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Businesses say $10,000 compensation for blockade losses not enough

Some business owners along Huron Church Road say the $10,000 they received in compensation for last winter's Ambassador Bridge blockade doesn't come close to covering the losses they incurred.

$2.5 million earmarked for businesses that suffered financially due to road closures

Dale Molnar · CBC News ·
A group of protestors and trucks block Huron Church Road and access to the Ambassador Bridge in February.
Protesters block access to the Ambassador Bridge in February. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

When barriers went up blocking access to Fred Bouzide's market, it kept customers away right before Valentine's Day, when he was trying to sell thousands of dollars worth of roses.

He was compensated $10,000 through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario's West Windsor Small Business Relief Fund, but he says that doesn't cover the losses.

"I don't think was enough. But how can we get any more?" said Bouzide.

A total of 65 businesses received support totalling $504,856, according a spokesperson for the minister responsible for the fund.

Veterinarian Surinder Khahra usually makes about $50,000 a month in the early winter months. He too only got $10,000.

"So we lost a lot of money during that period and we lost a lot of clients," said Khahra, owner of the Huron Church Animal Hospital.

April 1, MP Irek Kusmiercyzk announces a $2.5 million compensation package for businesses impacted by the bridge blockade. He is flanked by Mayor Drew Dilkens and Invest Windsor Essex CEO Stephen MacKenzie. They stand outside the Rock Bottom restaurant in Sandwich Towne. Irek is standing behind a podium that reads A Strong Economic recovery and the same in French.
On April 1, MP Irek Kusmiercyzk announced a $2.5-million compensation package for businesses impacted by the bridge blockade. He is flanked by Mayor Drew Dilkens and Invest Windsor Essex CEO Stephen MacKenzie. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Khahra said many clients had to go to other vets for their pets so he can't say how many clients he lost permanently.

He is hoping he will be able to attract more clients as time goes on.

Anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters blocked Huron Church Road and access to the Ambassador Bridge from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13.

But police closed off cross streets and parking lot access points along Huron Church Road from the E.C. Row Expressway to the bridge for several weeks. The barriers came down gradually and eventually everything was open by March 12.

On April 1, the federal government announced the $2.5 million compensation plan for small businesses through FedDev Ontario. Applications were due by May 20. Bouzide said he was surprised there was not more oversight.

"I was surprised that there wasn't more of an investigation of your losses," said Bouzide.

Fred Bouzide, owner of Fred's Farm Fresh International Market, stands outside his market with flowers behind him.
Fred Bouzide, owner of Fred's Farm Fresh International Market. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Meanwhile, Archie Sarros received $5,000 compensation for his auto service business and was satisfied.

"We didn't suffer all that much, but we we've got enough. I think it was fair," said Sarros.

Dale Molnar

Video Journalist

Dale Molnar is a video journalist at CBC Windsor. He is a graduate of the University of Windsor and has worked in television, radio and print. He has received a number of awards including an RTDNA regional TV news award and a New York Festivals honourable mention.

