Businesses say $10,000 compensation for blockade losses not enough
$2.5 million earmarked for businesses that suffered financially due to road closures
Some business owners along Huron Church Road say the $10,000 they received in compensation for last winter's Ambassador Bridge blockade doesn't come close to covering the losses they incurred.
When barriers went up blocking access to Fred Bouzide's market, it kept customers away right before Valentine's Day, when he was trying to sell thousands of dollars worth of roses.
He was compensated $10,000 through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario's West Windsor Small Business Relief Fund, but he says that doesn't cover the losses.
"I don't think was enough. But how can we get any more?" said Bouzide.
A total of 65 businesses received support totalling $504,856, according a spokesperson for the minister responsible for the fund.
Veterinarian Surinder Khahra usually makes about $50,000 a month in the early winter months. He too only got $10,000.
"So we lost a lot of money during that period and we lost a lot of clients," said Khahra, owner of the Huron Church Animal Hospital.
Khahra said many clients had to go to other vets for their pets so he can't say how many clients he lost permanently.
He is hoping he will be able to attract more clients as time goes on.
Anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters blocked Huron Church Road and access to the Ambassador Bridge from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13.
But police closed off cross streets and parking lot access points along Huron Church Road from the E.C. Row Expressway to the bridge for several weeks. The barriers came down gradually and eventually everything was open by March 12.
On April 1, the federal government announced the $2.5 million compensation plan for small businesses through FedDev Ontario. Applications were due by May 20. Bouzide said he was surprised there was not more oversight.
"I was surprised that there wasn't more of an investigation of your losses," said Bouzide.
Meanwhile, Archie Sarros received $5,000 compensation for his auto service business and was satisfied.
"We didn't suffer all that much, but we we've got enough. I think it was fair," said Sarros.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?