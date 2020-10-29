Blenheim church outbreak now linked with 30 COVID cases, including blood clinic exposure

An outbreak at a church in Blenheim is now connected with an estimated 30 COVID-19 cases in Chatham-Kent, with upwards of 230 people being asked to self-isolate.

Chatham-Kent medical officer of health Dr. David Colby said Thursday that an infected individual who attended a Chatham blood donor clinic earlier this month was a member of the Blenheim Word of Life Church. The health unit has issued an exposure notice to 150 others who were at the clinic.

Colby added that a community living outbreak in Chatham is also linked to the church outbreak. He called the church outbreak "rather large and unwieldy."

"We continue to monitor and isolate with regard to that outbreak," Colby said.

The church posted on Facebook Tuesday last week that a member of its "church families" had tested positive for COVID-19, but it has not provided comment to CBC News.

The church has since closed its doors for two weeks.

Colby said that in contact tracing interviews, members of the church said that they had been following physical distancing guidelines.

"They were respecting physical distancing rules and so forth," Colby said. "But I note that it's a storefront church that is very small inside and we know that crowding can make a difference and that singing can make a difference."

Colby also said the health unit is not looking at new regulations for churches in the region, and that the case appeared to be unique among churches.

"Obviously there was a breakdown in precautions somewhere along the line. So we're going to start from square one and re-emphasis all of the precautions," he added.