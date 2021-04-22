Pair of 19-year-olds arrested after man fatally shot in Blenheim, police say

Police in Chatham-Kent have arrested two Windsor men following a fatal shooting in Blenheim.

Police were called to a home in the community southeast of Chatham at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

In a media release on Thursday, the police service said that two men showed up at a house, and following a "verbal disturbance," one of the men fired a gunshot that hit a friend of the homeowner.

The 20-year-old Blenheim man died from his injuries after being transported to hospital, police said.

The suspects left the scene but police found the vehicle minutes later, according to Chatham-Kent police. The driver surrendered, but the passenger moved into the driver's seat and drove off, with police in pursuit.

He was arrested following what police called a high-risk traffic stop, and a firearm was recovered.

The two men arrested, both 19-year-olds from Windsor, have been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Police said they believe the incident is isolated and there is no threat to public safety.