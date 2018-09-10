Pinto on Food
Blak's Bakery celebrates a century of feeding Windsor
Eating a slice of Blak's rye is consuming Windsor history — literally.
The Langlois Avenue institution opened in 1918
It's a big year for one of Windsor's culinary institutions: Blak's Bakery is turning 100.
Over the weekend, hundreds of people showed up at an open house to celebrate.
CBC's Jonathan Pinto met with members of the Blak family to learn more about the history of the Langlois Avenue establishment.
Tap on the player to hear his conversation with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.