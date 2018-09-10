Skip to Main Content
Blak's Bakery celebrates a century of feeding Windsor
Blak's Bakery celebrates a century of feeding Windsor

Eating a slice of Blak's rye is consuming Windsor history — literally.

The Langlois Avenue institution opened in 1918

Valarie Blak-Gill, left, and her daughter Julie-Anne Gill in front of the bakery's original brick oven. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

It's a big year for one of Windsor's culinary institutions: Blak's Bakery is turning 100.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people showed up at an open house to celebrate.

CBC's Jonathan Pinto met with members of the Blak family to learn more about the history of the Langlois Avenue establishment.

Tap on the player to hear his conversation with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.

It's a big year for one of Windsor's culinary institutions: Blak's Bakery is 100 years old. Jonathan told us all about the Langlois Avenue establishment.

