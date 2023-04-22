Essex man who got a new liver when he was a baby is walking a half marathon in gratitude

In just a few days, Kaidyn Blair will celebrate his 21st birthday. And just a few days later, he'll celebrate the 20th anniversary of the liver donation that saved his life.

"It's a big, big thing for me because I received the gift of life," Blair said. "I got the second chance at life and to excel at things I never thought I would."

Blair, along with friends and family — or anyone inspired to take up the cause — will complete a half-marathon walk Saturday, stretching from the Essex Arena to Windsor Regional Hospital's Metropolitan campus.

Born with a liver disease called biliary atresia, Blair grew increasingly sick throughout the first year of his life. He was nine months old when he topped the list of patients most urgently in need of a transplant.

He received his new liver just three days after his first birthday.

"It just means a lot to me, knowing that someone saved my life and I can do the same just by getting the word out there and getting the numbers (of registered donors) higher up and getting people talking about it more," Blair said.

This is the fourth walk Blair and his family have done to make people more aware of the need for donors. The first walk, held for the 10th anniversary of Blair's transplant, was to boost the cause in support of a family friend, also born with biliary atresia and in need of a liver transplant.

"My thought was just to do what I can to get the numbers up," Blair said. "If walking was one of the ways, walking was the way."

Kaidyn's mom, Tammy Blair, said growing up the family marked every milestone — first steps, first baseball games, and transplant anniversaries.

"Well, obviously we wanted to give thanks to the donor family,' she said, noting Blair's liver donation was an anonymous donation from a deceased man. "We wouldn't have had the chance to celebrate each milestone with him.

"We want to promote organ donation as much as possible so other children like himself can get the transplant that they need and live a great successful life."

Misconceptions still exist about organ donation

James Breckenridge is the president and CEO of the Canadian Transplant Society. It's important that family and friends know about your wish to be an organ donor, he said.

"When you register to become an organ donor, make sure you tell your family and friends," he said. "You tell your family so that they know your wishes and you tell your friends so they can support your family."

Breckenridge said there are still many misconceptions about organ donation. Right now they are battling the stigma about donated corneas, a part of the eye.

"We have many, many people in Canada right now, we estimate over 5,000 people that are blind that could have sight tomorrow if you just donated your cornea."

About 35 per cent of Canadians are registered organ donors, Breckenridge said.

The Canadian Transplant Society has an online forum where people can post about their lifesaving milestones. Recipients often share milestones like 20th anniversaries.

"It is, first of all, anonymous," Breckenridge said. "You don't know who you got it from. A lot of people just going, 'I'd like to thank my donor for giving me a liver or a kidney.' A lot of people like to celebrate the fact that it's their 10th anniversary or 20th or whatever it happens to be."

Saturday's walk will begin at 9 a.m. at the Essex Centre Sports Complex, continuing to Essex District high school fo the "Green Mile," so named for the symbolic colour of organ donation and transplants. The walk will continue to Met campus of the Windsor Regional Hospital, with plenty of stops for drinks and snacks along the way to keep your energy up.

"The biggest and the only thing I could really say is just sign up," Blair said. "You never know whose life is going to need to be saved, or whose family member you know, or family member in your family, or brothers, sisters, whatever.

"The best chance is just to register."