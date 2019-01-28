Skip to Main Content
Black Panther 'worked miracles,' says Windsorite who gifted 150 movie tickets

The film's big win at Screen Actors Guild Awards as a welcoming sight for one Windsor man.

The movie inspired Marc Taylor to start a camp

Marc Taylor says even if the film doesn't win at the Oscars, it'll still be a winner in his heart. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Marc Taylor not only watched Black Panther five times, he also handed out over 150 free tickets for people in Windsor to see the movie when it was in theatres last year.

And when the film took home the best movie ensemble at Screen Actors Guild Awards, Taylor felt proud.

"It's a very powerful movie, it's going to have a very powerful effect on our community," said Taylor.

When he was growing up, Taylor described watching movies with black actors that weren't always portrayed in the best light.

"The images that they portray was one that was not the image that I would love for our black youth to see and to want to mimic and to want to be like," he said.

The cast of 'Black Panther,' accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press)

Black Panther changed the game for him.

The Marvel film featuring an African super hero broke multiple box office projections in just under a week from its opening night. Last Family Day weekend, it made $192 million, coming in just behind The Avengers.

"It says that yes, we can be heroes as well," said Taylor.

The film has also received a best picture Academy Award nomination.

According to Vincent Georgie, executive director of the Windsor International Film Festival, the nomination shows people are seeing Black Panther as "something more than just a super hero film."

"It's the right film at the right time," said Georgie.

Marc Taylor bought more than 100 tickets to Black Panther. He said he wanted others to experience the comic book character who gave him inspiration as a child. 0:31

Just because it won best ensemble this past weekend, however, doesn't mean it will win big at the Oscars, he said.

Even if it doesn't win, Taylor said the film has already received an award from his heart.

Not only that, the ending of the movie had inspired him to bring Wakanda to Windsor — in the form of a summer camp. It's in the early planning stages but Taylor has already named it Camp Wakanda Forever.

"Whether it does extremely well there or not, it will not change the fact that to millions of individuals, this movie worked miracles," he said.

With files from Stacey Janzer

