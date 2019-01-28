Black Panther 'worked miracles,' says Windsorite who gifted 150 movie tickets
The movie inspired Marc Taylor to start a camp
Marc Taylor not only watched Black Panther five times, he also handed out over 150 free tickets for people in Windsor to see the movie when it was in theatres last year.
And when the film took home the best movie ensemble at Screen Actors Guild Awards, Taylor felt proud.
"It's a very powerful movie, it's going to have a very powerful effect on our community," said Taylor.
When he was growing up, Taylor described watching movies with black actors that weren't always portrayed in the best light.
"The images that they portray was one that was not the image that I would love for our black youth to see and to want to mimic and to want to be like," he said.
Black Panther changed the game for him.
The Marvel film featuring an African super hero broke multiple box office projections in just under a week from its opening night. Last Family Day weekend, it made $192 million, coming in just behind The Avengers.
"It says that yes, we can be heroes as well," said Taylor.
The film has also received a best picture Academy Award nomination.
According to Vincent Georgie, executive director of the Windsor International Film Festival, the nomination shows people are seeing Black Panther as "something more than just a super hero film."
"It's the right film at the right time," said Georgie.
Just because it won best ensemble this past weekend, however, doesn't mean it will win big at the Oscars, he said.
Even if it doesn't win, Taylor said the film has already received an award from his heart.
Not only that, the ending of the movie had inspired him to bring Wakanda to Windsor — in the form of a summer camp. It's in the early planning stages but Taylor has already named it Camp Wakanda Forever.
"Whether it does extremely well there or not, it will not change the fact that to millions of individuals, this movie worked miracles," he said.
With files from Stacey Janzer
