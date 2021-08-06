Black history murals in Sandwich Towne removed for restoration

The Black history murals in Sandwich Towne's Patterson Park have been removed while the pieces undergo restoration.

The restoration is going ahead due to vandalism, as well as to correct some information in the panels including some dates and name spellings, the City of Windsor said in a statement Thursday.

The artwork honours 16 historical figures from the city's Black community. Among them is Mary Ann Shadd, a slavery abolitionist who was the first Black woman to become a newspaper publisher in Canada.

The pieces were removed from the wall of a grocery store in Sandwich Towne after it closed a few years ago, but were installed in Patterson Park in 2020.

The artist behind the murals will carry out the restoration work, the city said. An anti-graffiti coating will be added to prevent further vandalism.

The mural features prominent black figures, including Annie Hyatt, Howard Walkins and Walter Perry. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

The city expects the murals to be reinstalled by mid-September.

"These murals are very important to our community and have been embraced by many, not just in Sandwich Towne but throughout our region," said Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante.

"Ensuring their protection for future generations to enjoy and learn from is our top priority as we begin the restoration work."