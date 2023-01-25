Black History Month kicks off with ceremony on Friday

Black History Month in Windsor-Essex is starting off Friday with an event at the Caribbean Centre on Central Avenue, starting at 7 p.m.

The free event will have live performances from local Black poets and musicians, a showcase of local Black-led civil rights organizations and this month's full schedule of activities will be announced.

It will be hosted by the Essex County Black Historical Research Society, the Windsor West Indian Association, Black Women of Forward Action and the Amherstburg Freedom Museum.

We are so excited to co-host the Windsor-Essex <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlackHistoryMonth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlackHistoryMonth</a> Kick-off with <a href="https://twitter.com/ecbhrs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ecbhrs</a> Black Women of Forward Action and <a href="https://twitter.com/windsorwestindi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@windsorwestindi</a> on January 27th! <a href="https://t.co/WHF3quxRJw">pic.twitter.com/WHF3quxRJw</a> —@Aburgfreedom

The theme for this year's Black History Month events is "Ours to Tell" and will focus on the stories of Black residents and Black-led organizations that have "broken seemingly insurmountable barriers," according to a press release from Amherstburg Freedom Museum.

"Windsor and Essex County are rich in Black history and heritage. Canadians of African descent have played important roles in the cultural, political, social, and economic progress of our community," the press release says.

The schedule for this year's Black History Month is posted on the Amherstburg Freedom's website and updates will be available on the Essex County Black Historical Research Society's Twitter .

