Faces of local heroes 'give us hope' say students celebrating Black History Month

A new exhibit in Sandwich Towne is celebrating black excellence across the Windsor-Essex region, just in time for Black History Month.

Featuring portraits of famous leaders, entrepreneurs, teachers and artists, the Black History Month Wall of Fame on display at the Sandwich Teen Action Group building is intended to be a new annual tradition.

Among those featured are educator Marium Tolson-Murtty, president of Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor Gemma Grey-Hall and historian Irene Moore Davis, among many others.

More than 50 students came together to create the project, which was started by the Coalition for Justice, Unity and Equity.

"These good people have stepped up, sent in their information and it's been amazing," said Joi Hurst, who is with the coalition. "The students actually recognize a lot of the people on the wall."

According to 12-year-old Peter Chikani, one of the people who worked on bringing the exhibit together, the wall of fame helped teach "what they struggled for and how they struggled … just to help us, the next generation to come, learn to grow and thrive."

Members of the Coalition for Justice, Unity and Equity put up the Black History Month Wall of Fame. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"They really paved the road for us," said Chikani, who pointed to artist Dennis K. Smith as someone whose accomplishments resonated with him.

Eleven-year-old Judah Rwamihigo said the faces featured on the wall "give us hope."

Eleven-year-old Judah Rwamihigo says he was inspired by historian Irene Moore Davis. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"The people on these walls are people who we reflect on each day, and we want to become them," he said, adding that actor, playwright and dancer Leslie McCurdy inspired him.

The wall of fame will be unveiled to the public Friday.

