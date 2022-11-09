For his 11th birthday wish, this boy got Habs' Cole Caufield's stick

It was an exciting 11th birthday for Kingsville, Ont.'s Tanner Harrison, who had three wishes: tickets to a Habs game, spending time with his dad, and getting a hockey stick from his favourite Montreal Canadiens player Cole Caufield.

The first two wishes were easy, as dad Michael Harrison took Tanner to Tuesday night's game in Detroit between the Habs and Red Wings — but getting the stick was an added surprise.

After scoring in a shootout that clinched the game for the Canadiens, Caufield saw young Tanner holding a sign with his wishes on it, and gently tossed his stick over the glass to the young fan.

"It was really special to get the stick after he got the goal," Tanner told the CBC on Wednesday.

"I'm still in shock that I got it because the stick, it's, I don't know how to describe how excited I am that I got the stick after he got the goal."

WATCH | 11-year-old Tanner Harrison talks about getting the game-winning stick: Birthday surprise for an 11-year-old Montreal Canadiens fan Duration 1:18 Kingsville's Tanner Harrison says it was the best birthday he's every had.

The incredible moment was caught on video, where a section of the crowd cheered Tanner on.

"I would say the Detroit fans were cheering for Tanner to get that stick just as much as Montreal fans," said Michael.

"They were even willing to give up the lose to get that for him."

This is the moment right after Montreal Canadiens player Cole Caufield handed off his stick to Tanner Harrison. (Submitted by Amber Chevalier-Harrison)

Michael said that Montreal's coach also gifted Tanner the winning puck, after he was given the stick. But Tanner decided to pass it along to another young fan to share.

"He was really happy about it and I could tell," said Tanner.

The 11-year-old said he's been doing woodworking over the summer, and plans to build a shadow box for the stick. He'll also add in a signed puck given to him by Caufield when the player was first drafted.

Tanner, left and Michael Harrison pose with Tanner's homemade sign ahead of the Detroit-Montreal game Tuesday. (Submitted by Amber Chevalier-Harrison)

Tanner said this birthday was "by far" his best.

"The special part was just to see the excitement from him," said Michael. "I'll remember that forever."

So what's behind Tanner's admiration for the player?

"He's a good player on and off the ice, he's good offensively and defensively and he's one of the best shooters for Montreal," said Tanner.