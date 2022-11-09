For his 11th birthday wish, this boy got Habs' Cole Caufield's stick
Tanner Harrison went to the Detroit-Montreal game Tuesday night with his dad
It was an exciting 11th birthday for Kingsville, Ont.'s Tanner Harrison, who had three wishes: tickets to a Habs game, spending time with his dad, and getting a hockey stick from his favourite Montreal Canadiens player Cole Caufield.
The first two wishes were easy, as dad Michael Harrison took Tanner to Tuesday night's game in Detroit between the Habs and Red Wings — but getting the stick was an added surprise.
After scoring in a shootout that clinched the game for the Canadiens, Caufield saw young Tanner holding a sign with his wishes on it, and gently tossed his stick over the glass to the young fan.
"It was really special to get the stick after he got the goal," Tanner told the CBC on Wednesday.
"I'm still in shock that I got it because the stick, it's, I don't know how to describe how excited I am that I got the stick after he got the goal."
The incredible moment was caught on video, where a section of the crowd cheered Tanner on.
"I would say the Detroit fans were cheering for Tanner to get that stick just as much as Montreal fans," said Michael.
"They were even willing to give up the lose to get that for him."
Michael said that Montreal's coach also gifted Tanner the winning puck, after he was given the stick. But Tanner decided to pass it along to another young fan to share.
"He was really happy about it and I could tell," said Tanner.
The 11-year-old said he's been doing woodworking over the summer, and plans to build a shadow box for the stick. He'll also add in a signed puck given to him by Caufield when the player was first drafted.
Tanner said this birthday was "by far" his best.
"The special part was just to see the excitement from him," said Michael. "I'll remember that forever."
So what's behind Tanner's admiration for the player?
"He's a good player on and off the ice, he's good offensively and defensively and he's one of the best shooters for Montreal," said Tanner.
with files from Mike Evans
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?