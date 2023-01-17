Windsor's latest warm winter weather is good for birds, but bad for snow-related business

The above-seasonal temperatures and lack of snow are resulting in some unusual sightings for birders in Windsor-Essex.

Tom Preney, the biodiversity coordinator for the City of Windsor, says some species of birds that usually migrate south at this time of year are sticking around because they can still find food, such as the great blue heron.

"On the Holiday Beach Christmas bird count, they recorded over 108 great blue herons in the count circle and that was a record high number. So previously I think it was around 45 birds. So it's quite up this year," said Preney, adding there have also been sightings of sandhill cranes, bluebirds and killdeers that usually migrate.

An adult great blue heron on the banks to the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Que., in a 2021 file photo. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Meanwhile, birder Cameron Chevalier says the warm weather might be keeping some migratory birds further north because there are several species that are either absent or fewer in numbers than they should be.

"I've personally only seen three [northern] harriers since the turn of the year," said Chevalier, adding that turkey vultures, which usually overwinter in this area are scarce, possibly because the winter storm around Christmas pushed them south.

Rats 'will still be reproducing'

Meanwhile, rats like this type of weather. The environmental services manager for the City of Windsor says the milder weather coupled with the lack of snow allows rats to live through the winter.

"When we have mild winters and temperature like we're having right now that just means that the rats stay active," said Anne-Marie Albidone. "They will still be reproducing at this time."

A lake freighter sails up the Detroit River. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Albidone says they have not seen an increase in the rat population, but she says they may see more in the spring.

When it comes to businesses, XtremeFX, which sells motorcycles, dirt bikes, ATVs and related equipment, have seen a dramatic drop in the snowmobiling accessories they sell.

"Sold the few suits, couple helmets, a couple of heated gloves, but that's about it. Normally we're [selling] three to four times that," said co-owner Brad Dixon

The bright side of the weather means there has been more interest in the ATVs than there usually is.

"And that carries us through for the winter when the sledding isn't good," said Dixon.

The lack of ice on the Detroit river and the Great Lakes also keeps shipping moving efficiently but harbourmaster Peter Berry says if the warm temperatures result in lower lake levels, ships won't be able to carry full loads.

"So we have to use more ships to move the same amount of commodity we moved last year," said Berry.

Snow is not in the forecast for Windsor until Friday, when there's a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy Wednesday with a high of 5 C, and temperatures dropping to 1 C overnight.

The forecast Thursday is more rain with a high of 9 C.