Windsor is set to hold its first urban birding challenge. World Migratory Bird Day is Saturday

The Pelee Island Bird Observatory (PIBO) and Bird Friendly Windsor are celebrating World Migratory Bird Day Saturday with the city's first-ever urban birding challenge.

Birders are encouraged to sign up for the 24-hour event which starts at 12 p.m. Saturday and runs until 12 p.m. Sunday.

"You should be able to see lots of birds that are here year-round obviously, and then warbler species, all kinds of shore birds," said PIBO executive director Susanne Friemann.

Friemann says birders will keep track of the number of birds they see or hear within city limits. Prizes are up for grabs three categories: most species spotted, most shorebirds spotted and most nocturnal birds seen or heard.

"I've always just liked birds," said Jocelyn Hennin, who signed up for the event at a kickoff at Malden Park Wednesday night. "I'm always out in the woods if I can be, and everybody around me knows I'm the person to come talk to. If they have a bird question."

Ian Davidson, regional director for Birdlife International. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Ian Davidson, regional director of BirdLife International, tracks birds all the way from South America to James Bay, was keynote speaker at the kickoff.

He says Windsor is uniquely qualified to be a birding hotspot because of its location near the migratory path of Pelee Island and Point Pelee.

"Birds are a symbol for us, for hope, and I believe the work that we're doing could, and potentially will change, not only the fate of the birds, but their habitat and the people that depend on them," said Davidson.

Registration for the urban birding challenge can be done on the PIBO website.