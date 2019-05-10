Despite flood watch, bird-watchers are still flocking to Point Pelee

Every May, more than 40,000 visitors flock to Point Pelee National Park for the Festival of Birds.

Flying under the spotlight are more than 300 species of birds migrating through the park — giving people spectacular views of the birds which are difficult to find anywhere else in the country.

However, the park has recently been experiencing strong winds and crashing waves. But despite warnings of a flood watch, it's not stopping people from across the continent go and see the birds.

"I am here all the way from San Francisco, California to see your beautiful, east-coast birds," said park visitor Patricia Moore.

"It was a lot of birds coming in the park," said fellow visitor Chantal Picard. "It was good."

Take a look at the images below to see how flooding has affect Point Pelee National Park:

The week has been a tough one for people living near the shore.

"I was just surprised. I had never seen it like that before," said photographer Frank Shepley who has been visiting Point Pelee National Park for six years.

According to him, flooding seems to be the new normal.

"It's low-lying areas. It's a park. It's going to flood. You can't stop that. If you're going to try and stop that, you are then changing the park to suit your needs."

On May 8, he posted a series of photos of the flooding in Point Pelee on Facebook, which amassed about 1,600 shares.

Since then, the flooding has receded. According to Parks Canada, visitors shouldn't notice any change in park services.

So what type of conditions should bird-watchers brace for at Point Pelee? In the wake of a flood watch, expect crashing waves as water continues to pound the shoreline.