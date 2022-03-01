Some local farmers concerned after avian flu detected in Michigan

A strain of avian flu recently detected in Michigan has become a concern for some local farmers.

Owner of the Essex County Hatchery in Kingsville, Nicole Winkels, raises a variety of birds including free-range chickens, ducks, geese and emus. Right now, she's taking extra precautions to ensure wild birds don't interact with her poultry.

"It's mainly the wild waterfowl that we want to watch out for, because they can be carriers and not have any symptoms, and we have water at the back that we're going to be draining as soon as it melts, to prevent any wild waterfowl flying in," said Winkels.

"We don't have any of our bird feeders out. We want to try and keep the wild birds away."

The farm usually takes in unwanted birds to the farm, but has had to pause that program as another precaution to prevent the potential spread of the flu, said Winkels. She had also planned to open the farm to the public this spring to provide tours, however that also won't be possible as long as there is the threat of the flu.

"We were initially planning on putting our ducks, geese and turkeys out in pasture for pasture-raised meats, however with the avian influenza we'll probably keep everything under wraps until we get a clear go-ahead it's safe to do so," said Winkels.

WATCH | Local farmers taking precautions against threat of avian flu: Essex County, Ont. poultry farmers take precautions against avian flu Duration 1:06 Nicole Winkels, owner of the Essex County Hatchery and Josh Mailloux, co-owner of Mailloux Farms say they are worried for their flocks after a strain of avian flu was detected in Michigan last week. 1:06

Winkels said visitors could bring in diseases or contaminates to the farm on their shoes.

"They've had reports of 100 per cent mortality within 48 hours for chickens. It would be devastating for our farm," said Winkels, adding the losses could be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Bird flu detected in backyard Michigan flock

The strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in Michigan last week in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds in Kalamazoo County, federal authorities said.

State officials have quarantined the Kalamazoo County site and the 34 birds at that property "will be depopulated to prevent the spread of disease," the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said, noting that birds from that flock will not enter the food system.

The bird flu cases are among the latest in the U.S. that have put farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs on high alert, fearing a repeat of a 2015 bird flu outbreak that killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion

Winkels aid infected birds can die within 48 hours. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning farmers to protect their poultry, after cases of bird flu have recently been found in Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland in early February.

Signs of infection in birds include lack of energy, decreased egg production, bleeding, swelling and a high and sudden mortality rate, according to the CFIA.

The viral infection spreads easily in birds and has no treatment.

Infection in humans is rare, according to Health Canada, and does have treatments, but it can also be deadly.

Josh Mailloux, co-owner of Mailloux Farms, said the business is exploring insurance options in case of an avian flu outbreak at his turkey farm. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"We've always been concerned with it, it's been around for a number of years and comes and goes in the spring and fall as birds migrate," said Josh Mailloux, co-owner of Mailloux Farms in Amhertburg, which raises about 24,000 turkeys each year.

"It's on alert with us, but we've been always careful and cognisant of the disease if it's around."

Mailloux said extreme precautions must be taken by anyone entering the barn that houses the turkeys, by dipping their boots in a chemical solution, changing their boots and clothes, and sanitizing hands. They also restrict who may enter to the barn to the limited few who care for the animals.

While Mailloux doesn't know of any farms in Windsor-Essex who have had an outbreak of the virus, his farm is looking to purchase insurance to protect them from losses.

"It would be quite an expense, over $100,000 per flock. Then your downtime and to depopulate there is a great number of costs as well and in order to clean the barns, some of ours are older and are wood, I don't know how it would all work," said Mailloux.

"There's not a lot we can do other than limit who is in there and keep clean clothes and boots."

Detroit Zoo moves birds indoors

A majority of birds on exhibit at the Detroit Zoo are being moved indoors as a precaution against the bird flu.

The Detroit Zoological Society said Friday that the birds will remain indoors as long as necessary to ensure their health and safety, and many will be out of public view.

Flamingos, ostrich, cassowary, sandhill cranes and the zoo-roaming peafowl will be among the birds out of view, as will all birds housed in the Matilda R. Wilson Free-Flight Aviary.