An external marketing agency has pulled down a Windsor billboard advertisement after a spelling error was spotted on the weekend.

The billboard ad, which was put up on Wyandotte Street East, was part of an ongoing campaign aimed at attracting more medical professionals to work in Windsor-Essex.

The ads feature an image of Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens with a message thanking employees at Windsor Regional Hospital for their critical care.

The problem is, the word "critical" is missing a letter, appearing as "critcal" on the billboards.

"It has been confirmed that this was a mistake on the part of Douglas Marketing Group and they are removing the posters on Monday," a City of Windsor spokesperson said in a statement emailed to CBC News on Monday.

"As one of several partners associated with this effort, the City of Windsor/Mayor's Office did not have direct control over the creative process."

As one of those partners, the city made a $5,000 donation to be part of the campaign.

By 11 a.m. on Monday, another ad had taken its place.

In another statement emailed to CBC News, Douglas Marketing Group president Kay Douglas said people focusing on the typo are missing the point of the overall message.

"The message priority of the billboard was a thank you from the City of Windsor to our nurses and health-care workers for their commitment to our safety and our lives for the past two years, and in fact throughout our lifetime," Douglas stated. "The billboard's sole purpose was a partnership campaign to thank health-care workers locally and promote a community that cares for people that aligns with a larger recruitment campaign."

On CBC Windsor's Facebook page, many residents suggested the billboard looked more like a campaign advertisement than a part of a recruitment campaign.

Other posts noted that many Windsor health-care workers regularly cross the border to work in the United States; keeping them in Ontario would require the province to offer better pay, full-time jobs and good benefits.