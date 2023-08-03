Meta is being 'irresponsible' by blocking Canadians from news, says Windsor Liberal MP

A Windsor Liberal MP says Meta is being "irresponsible" by blocking Canadians from seeing news, and his government is holding out in the hopes that the company will pay its "fair share."

Irek Kusmierczyk, MP for Windsor-Tecumseh, says his government wants Canadians to see news, but Meta and Google also have to pay media companies for stories appearing on their sites.

"These are big tech giants," he said. "They are big and powerful and they're throwing their weight around.

"The Canadian government is stepping in to say, 'You guys have to pay your fair share.'"

Kusmierczyk said his government is listening to people's concerns. But "we will continue to push for what we think is right and just and fair, and we hope that the tech giants do the right thing."

Kusmierczyk made the comments at a joint announcement with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in Essex County today. The press event touted $1,034,216 in planned spending for five affordable housing projects.

The money includes $499,900 to make some Essex Non-Profit Homes Inc. units more energy efficient through retrofits to insulation, HVAC and heating systems, windows and lighting.

Afterward, Kusmierczyk defended the government's move with Bill C-18, otherwise known as the Online News Act. Ottawa passed the act in June, hoping for an outcome similar to Australia's in February 2021. Facebook blocked news on its platforms in Australia for about a week then before Facebook and Google struck a deal with the Australian government.

So far, there's been no such deal in Canada.

"That's why we're stepping up, to protect Canadian journalism," Kusmierczyk said.

"We rely on news on a day-to-day basis. It's absolutely critical."

"For tech giants to pull those news sources is irresponsible."

Meta announced on Tuesday that it was starting the process of ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram in Canada. News outlets, including international ones, will also start having their content blocked on those platforms.

The company says implementing the changes on the company's platforms is expected to take a few weeks. It's argued that news organizations benefit more from Meta than Meta does from news content.

"In the future, we hope the Canadian government will recognize the value we already provide the news industry and consider a policy response that upholds the principles of a free and open Internet," said Rachel Curran, Meta spokesperson, in a statement.

She also told CBC in June that the Australian law is different because it allowed the company to negotiate private deals with publishers outside of the framework of the regulations, whereas C-18 does not.

Chris Lewis, PC MP for Essex, referred questions to party spokesperson Sebastian Skamski. In an email, Skamski called the legislation "flawed" and said it restricts freedom.

"Common sense Conservatives will fix the mess created by the NDP-Liberal coalition by repealing their flawed C-18 legislation to ensure Canadians can freely access news content," he said.

Meanwhile, NDP MP Brian Masse of Windsor West says the response of tech giants is arrogant.

"For far too long the web giants like Meta have had a privileged existence exploiting content for economic benefit without providing compensation to journalists and news providers," he said via email.

"Their most recent extreme response stems from a Liberal consultation approach best described as arrogant but is no excuse to punish Canadians who contribute to their economic success."