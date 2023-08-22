OPP seize 5 rifles and 3,000 rounds of ammo from Chatham-Kent property

Ontario Provincial Police say their biker enforcement unit has seized guns and ammunition from a property in the community of Bothwell in Chatham-Kent.

According to authorities, in April, the unit began investigating a member of the Hells Angels about a stolen motorcycle from Alberta.

They seized five rifles, about 3,000 rounds of ammo and a stolen motorbike.

A motorcycle stolen from Alberta has been recovered in Chatham-Kent. (OPP)

Last Friday, officers then raided a home on Zone Road 7 in the small southwestern Ontario town.

A 60-year-old-man and 52-year-old woman have been charged with breaching firearms regulations and possession of property obtained by crime.

They have been released from custody and will appear in court in Chatham in October.