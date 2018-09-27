Bike Windsor Essex has finally found a home. The cycling advocacy group is now renting space in the Sho Studios at 628 Monmouth Street in Walkerville.

"We're excited that we haven't been forgotten and we're looking forward to getting back into the swing of things as soon as we can," said Lori Newton, the executive director of Bike Windsor Essex.

The space is about the same size as the Bike Kitchen bicycle fix-it shop the group had in the Capitol Theatre basement.

The group had to leave there in August because fire regulations prohibited them from having the public in there. They thought they had the SnackBar-B-Q​ location on Chatham Street East all sewn up, but that fell through with the death of owner Mark Boscariol.

"When we heard about their unfortunate mishap downtown we reached out to them because all of us here love the energy that they have and providing Windsor with an amazing cycling experience," said Susan McLeod, co-partner in the Sho Studios facility.

Owen Swain is one of the artists sharing space at Sho Studios. He bikes to work everyday and said he is glad to see Bike Windsor Essex come aboard.

"As a commuter cyclist and a working artist, this combines two loves in one location for me," said Swain, who was an original board member of Bike Friendly Windsor Essex, the precursor to Bike Windsor Essex.

The space is smaller in square footage compared to the Capitol Theatre space, but Newton said they don't need as much space to do their advocacy work.

"Walkerville is a good fit. We're getting a lot of good feedback from our members and from the community at large. We think it's going to be super exciting," said Newton.

Oliver Swainson, mechanical education coordinator with Bike Windsor Essex, examines artist Owen Swain's bike. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

With the official move-in date set for Oct. 20, Newton believes they'll be back in business by the first of November.

The group has also launched an online quiz for city council candidates to answer. I Bike I Vote challenges the candidates to weigh in on a number of municipal cycling issues.