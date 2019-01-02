Fresh start for Bike Windsor Essex with reopening in Walkerville

After a tumultuous 2018 for Bike Windsor Essex, it held a grand reopening Jan. 2 at its new location in Walkerville.

The community group was evicted from its downtown location at the corner of Pelissier Street and University Avenue West in June 2018. The group wasn't provided a reason for the eviction.

Later that year, Bike Windsor Essex was going to move to a location on Chatham Street East, but the owner of that property died and the family said the offer was no longer good.

That's when the group got an offer to move in to 628 Monmouth Rd.

"We took the plunge and it's a very good thing that we did because the space is great and we're very much wanted," said Lori Newton, executive director of Bike Windsor Essex.

The building doesn't have any signage for Bike Windsor Essex yet. People looking for the shop will spot a red door and just past that is a grey door with two windows. That's the door to the shop.

Inside the building there are artists and craftspeople, including Sho Theatre, and shops like The Hook Pusher and Owen Swain among others.

Newton said she owes a lot to the theatre workers who helped build the new bike kitchen.

"The show people have helped us with so many things I can't even begin to tell you all the things they've done," she said.

Many bikes were donated while the shop was looking for a new home. Bike WIndsor Essex wants to fix these up and get them back out into the community by spring. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The new location features four work benches, tire stations and a multitude of bicycles ready to be worked on.

"There are a lot of bikes here right now, because we sort of have been out of commission since August at the latest," Newton said. "We didn't want to discourage people in the community who still wanted to donate bicycles."

Donations, along with their equipment, were in storage until they were able to get into the new facility.

The new space features four work benches, tire pumps and a small retail section. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"The number one goal for January, February and March is to get these bicycles up and in working condition, so we can get them back out into the community," she said.

Although 2018 was filled with uncertainty, it looks like Bike Windsor Essex has found its permanent home.

"We never want to move again."