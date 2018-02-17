Need something to do? Take a bike ride in Windsor-Essex

With businesses closed and social distancing being the norm, there are still some activities you can do to stay fit and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Long, co-owner of Infinity Cycle in Windsor, is working hard to keep cyclists on the road during a time of social distancing. Long's business is one that is allowed to stay open after Ontario Premier Doug Ford ordered all non-essential workplaces to close by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

"That does make us happy. We're doing everything we can to be safe at the shop," Long said. "The one key element there that people can agree on is people need a bike as transportation."

Business has been busy with repairs, he added.

"People have no other recourse for fitness, so they want to get out and they want to ride their bikes," he said. "It's a great way to social distance as long as you're not out in a group. And there are many people out in the community that rely on their bikes, you know, so we want to want to help them stay rolling."

As the warm weather arrives, Long said many people might be pulling their bikes out for a tune-up.

"I think a lot of people sort of missed that opportunity. Now, they're stuck at home," he said.

Did you know? Windsor has more than 1,000 kilometres of sidewalks and trails, 50 kilometres of bike lanes and more than 130 kilometres of multi-use pathways. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Long said he's decided to waive the pickup fee of $30 for bike services. Now, customers in Windsor or Belle River can have their bikes picked up and fixed up at the shop and returned back to them.

Long said there are a few things to look for when you take your bike out for Spring.

"The first thing you're going to notice is the tires are probably flat from sitting through the winter ... if there's hydraulic brakes, you know, things like that, you have to look at if they haven't been used in a while," he said.

"We clean it, we grease it, we check everything, we tune your shifters, tune your brakes."

For those looking for the perfect trail, Long suggests some popular ones in Windsor-Essex but reminds people they could be a bit crowded right now.

"There's some great trail systems in Essex County — the Chrysler Canada Greenway Trail is really unique. It's an old rail trail," said Long.

"Another good one would be the Cypher Systems Greenway Trail, again it's an old rail trail that goes from Essex to Amherstburg. The new Herb Gray Parkway Trail is always a good one. Be careful these days it is a little crowded."