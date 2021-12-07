Planning to cycle during the winter? Here's what the Bike Kitchen says you should know
Bike Kitchen launched a new program this year to prepare winter cyclists
For the first time, Carley Schweitzer is going to cycle in the winter.
An experienced cyclist, Schweitzer told CBC News she would always pack her bike away as soon as the temperature dropped. But this year, she's trying something different.
"In the past I've been really hesitant to ride my bike during the winter because I'm not really sure of the process of that," she said, adding the tires and winter attire make it all seem "intimidating."
And she's right — the summer cyclist isn't the same as the winter one. One of the biggest differences: tires.
Just like you'd swap out your car tires for winter ones, a bike needs the same upkeep, according to the Bike Kitchen's Liam Allcock. For this reason, the organization decided to launch a new program this year called Winter Wheels: Cycle Smart in Winter.
WATCH: How to swap out your bike's summer tires for winter ones
The program offered winter tires to 25 Windsor cyclists, who also got their tires changed — all free of charge. It also gave riders some good tips on what to think about before heading out.
Lori Newton, executive director of the Bike Kitchen, said the organization launched the program because of increased ridership and interest. Though they could only take 25 participants, she said 60 cyclists applied.
"In return for [what's offered in the program] we ask people to go out in the winter. They don't have to go out in a blizzard, they don't have to go out on their bikes every single day, but they have to be committed to starting to ride in the winter," she said.
Other quick tips for the winter cyclist
- Get a white front and red rear blinking light.
- Plan your route ahead of time and use paths that you know will be paved or maintained.
- Clean salt, snow off your bike.
- Layer your clothing and wear thin, insulated gloves.
