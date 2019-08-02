Big Wreck band dedicates 'every show' to Sarnia guitarist

A Toronto-based rock band is releasing a new album — but the summer has been emotional for the musicians after losing their founding guitarist.

Big Wreck's Sarnia-based Brian Doherty died of cancer this June.

But the show must go on, as the band embarks on a fall tour to promote their new album.

Frontman Ian Thornley said the band is honouring Doherty the way they know best.

"I guess I don't know of any other way to move forward," said Thornley. "Every show will be dedicated to him."

The band was asked to play at the Bluewater Borderfest in Sarnia and Thornley said on an emotional level it was hard to say yes.

"My natural instict was 'of course' but then I started overthinking it," said Thornley. "It's weird to hit the stage without him."

Big Wreck formed as a partnership between Thornley and Doherty in 1994, disbanding in 2002. They reunited in 2010 and have released three albums since.

"I haven't really dealt with the broad strokes of what happened," said Thornley. I've just sort of kept my head down and then every once in a while I get caught off guard wanting to text him ... it will throw me."

Big Wreck frontman Ian Thornley joined Chris dela Torre on CBC's Afternoon Drive this week:

There are 34 Canadian dates on the upcoming North American tour, which begins August 3 in Prince Edward Island. They play in Sarnia at the Bluewater Borderfest August 9, with $2 from each ticket donated to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Thornley said in a sense, it's almost cathartic to play in Doherty's hometown.

"I just kind of look forward to what the music is telling me it wants."