Big pot bust at Ambassador Bridge, Toronto-area trucker arrested

A large marijuana bust at the Ambassador Bridge has left a truck driver from the Toronto-area facing drug-related charges.

Nearly 90 kilograms of weed was seized on the Canadian side of the crossing

38.952 kilograms of suspected marijuana seized on July 27, 2018 at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor. (CBSA)

The seizure took place last Friday, July 27 on the Windsor side of the crossing. Officials from Canada Border Services Agency say the suspected weed was found in the cab of the truck after it was sent to secondary inspection. 

The 40-year-old driver from Markham was transferred to Royal Canadian Mounted Police custody.

"The inter-operability of police agencies is fundamental to community safety," said Inspector Kevin Keane with the RCMP's Windsor detachment. "The activity of this investigation demonstrates how the RCMP and its partner agencies work effectively together to secure the border."

Ambassador Bridge customs booths. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

